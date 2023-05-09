TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents of Gage Park and visitors to the Topeka Zoo can expect changes following the implementation of a new sales tax.

The tax, which went into effect last month, is expected to generate about $8 million per year, with 20 cents of every $100 spent in Shawnee County going to Gage Park.

A breakdown of the allocation of funds shows that 58% of the tax revenue will go towards the Topeka Zoo, 15% to the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, 22% to the county for commissioners to decide on park improvements, and the last 5% to the Gage Park Improvement Authority.

“We don’t want to oversee projects ourselves or even directly pay for things ourselves, if we decide we want to do something else in Gage Park, or the Discovery Center with our 5%, we would enter into an agreement with them, we would give you $50,000 and you’re gonna do X-Y- and Z, and report back to us,” says Fred Patton, Chairperson of Gage Park Improvement Authority.

One project that will receive funding from the sales tax is the Topeka Zoo’s “My World” project. While details about the project are currently limited, it is expected to be the largest project the zoo has ever undertaken. As more information becomes available, 27 News will report on any updates on the project.