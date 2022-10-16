WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is warning the public of a scammer posing as a Pottawatomie County Deputy Sheriff.

Several registered offenders have reported receiving fake calls from someone using the name of a real deputy, WPD said.

The imposter threatens people with an arrest warrant and demands money due to the registered offender not being in compliance.

The WPD says this is a fairly new angle of theft. It is also reminding people that no officer, deputy, FBI Agent, DEA Agent, U.S. Marshal will ever ask or demand money over the telephone, internet, or in person, regardless of the situation.

