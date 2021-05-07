New sensory room at Ascension Via Christi helps kids with sensory issues

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The new sensory room at the Ascension Via Christi Therapy Center not only helps kids with things like coordination, but it also makes things fun for them.

Nine-year-old Reagan Rice is on the autism spectrum so she comes to therapy to work on coordination skills, as well as learning skills to help interact with kids her own age.

“Things like hug on everybody and hold hands with everybody… not everyone is OK with that so she is really learning social boundaries,” said Reagan’s mom, Shannon Rice.

Although Reagan has been working with Via Christi for about a year, she now gets to work in their new room designed to help kids like her.

“Its just a wonderful place for kids that a lot of time have some challenging sensory issues, just have a place that is relaxing for them,” said Director of Rehabilitation Services Brian Howells.

The Therapy Center is at 451 E. Poyntz Ave.