POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s a change coming to the Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday night, Republican precinct leaders voted and chose undersheriff Shane Jager to take over as sheriff.

He’ll take over for Greg Riat who just stepped down after 19 years as sheriff.

Riat isn’t done with politics, though. He’ll take a seat on the county commission.

Jager will be sworn in this weekend