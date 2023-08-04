POTTAWATOMIE (KSNT) – New warning signs will be installed along U.S. Highway 24 as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Safety Corridor Pilot Program.

The program is a 5-year plan to reduce fatal injury crashes by bringing attention to heightened law enforcement areas, according to KDOT. Drivers will start seeing yellow signs along the highway that read “Safety Corridor – Increased Enforcement”.

Safety corridors are sections of highway selected to increase traffic safety strategies. This can include education, law enforcement, engineering such as enhanced markings or signage or researching and identifying issues with post-crash care, according to KDOT.

Safety corridors are also planned on U.S. 83/50 in Finney County, on U.S. 69 in Crawford County and on I-135 in Harvey County, according to Kansas Safety Corridor Pilot Program documents.

Area of U.S. 24 Highway where the Safety Corridor Pilot Program will take place. Image courtesy of KDOT.

The corridor on U.S. 24 in Pottawatomie County will extend from St. Marys to Manhattan. The corridor had 174 total crashes in a five-year timeframe with 8 deadly crashes and 20 serious injuries, according to KDOT.

The program will be in effect until 2028. KDOT said educational messages for area schools will be distributed starting this month.

For more information on the program click here.