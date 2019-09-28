New SNCO commissioner elected, replacing Bob Archer

SHAWNEE Co., Kan. (KSNT)– Shawnee County has a new county commissioner tonight.

Topeka City Councilman Aaron Mays will replace Bob Archer. Republican Precinct Committee members voted on that tonight, in a 54 to 22 vote over the other candidate, Neil Dobler.

Bob Archer announced he was stepping down earlier this month to focus on his health. Archer attended his last meeting earlier this week.

Mays is also a part of the Joint Economic Development Organization and the Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization.