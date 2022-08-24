Solar energy will be coming to NE Kansas with the installment of three new solar farms, courtesy of FreeState and Evergy.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction has begun for a new solar site in Shawnee County as part of a partnership between Evergy and FreeState Electric Cooperative.

The new solar site, the FreeState Crooked Post, is located at Southwest 41st and Auburn Road. This will be the largest of three FreeState Solar projects. Evergy was selected by FreeState to access renewable energy from solar for all of their customers at a competitive rate.

“All our members can benefit from FreeState’s solar production, not just the members who choose to invest in their own solar,” said Chris Parr, CEO of FreeState Electric Cooperative. “By being a member of FreeState, you are powered by a percentage of solar energy that is not only clean but also economical. As a distribution cooperative, FreeState purchases all the power used by our members, and now we can add solar into our energy purchases — and that means everyone benefits.”

Evergy told 27 News on Aug. 15 that the site will be home to thousands of panels once the project is completed. It will provide another energy source for local residents and save people money in the area of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with our neighbors and bring cost-effective renewable energy through solar to FreeState,” said John Bridson, Evergy Vice President of Generation. “Our team is honored to help expand FreeState’s energy sources that will continue to serve their members.”

The site is expected to be finished by Thanksgiving this year. Another farm site for Evergy and FreeState may be coming soon to Osage County as well.