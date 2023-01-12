TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka is celebrating the start of the new year with new STEM opportunities for kids in the area.

Staff also announced their newest Youth of the Year is Dakota. He will have the opportunity to compete across the state against other Boys and Girls Clubs in Kansas.

Topeka’s Boys and Girls Club is also looking to fill both part and full-time positions at this moment. If you’re interested in applying, you can check out what they have available by clicking here.