OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Oak Park Mall will soon give shoppers some new reasons to stop.
The mall announced seven new businesses will open inside the building this spring and fall. The new options include restaurants, clothing stores, and a spa.
AME Golf & Brew Lounge
Opening in May
AME Golf & Brew Lounge is a sports lounge featuring craft beer, appetizers, TVs and two golf simulators. It will be filled with sports memorabilia on the walls that fans will be able to buy and take home.
The restaurant will also have an indoor patio for customers to sit and people watch.
Fresh Cane Juicery
Opening in May
Fresh Cane Juicery offers fresh, healthy, fruit juices and mocktails. The options come without added syrups or sugars, according to the business.
Gearhead Outfitters
Opening fall 2023
Gearhead Outfitters is known for its specialized inventory for outdoor enthusiasts. The store stocks its shelves with brands like Chaco, Patagonia, The North Face, and Yeti.
Oak Park Mall says it will have the only Gearhead Outfitters location in the Kansas City metro.
Grace Linen
Opening summer 2023
Grace Linen is a women’s boutique. The store says it is known for its fun and affordable clothing and accessories.
SoftMoc
Opening fall 2023
SoftMoc hopes to be your one-stop shop for footwear. The store carries name brand and stylish footwear for men, women, and children.
B. Royal Boutique
Newly opened
B. Royal Boutique aims to be inclusive to women of all sizes. The fashion and lifestyle brand carries sized from XS to 3X.
Shoppers will also find hand-crafted jewelry, footwear, and gifts.
Skin Health & Wellness Spa
Newly opened
Skin Health & Wellness Spa specializes in customized facial options for every skin type and concern.