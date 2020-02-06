New study reveals what beers people in the KC area drank on Super Bowl Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Beardboard.com keeps track of what drinks people choose on Super Bowl Sunday. They found information of what people poured within a 75 mile radius of Kansas City.

The data shows people poured 20% more beers than last year in the area on Super Bowl Sunday. People preferred Budweiser according to the data, and less people chose Bud Light this year than the year before.

One of the managers at Johnny’s Tavern said when the Chiefs started winning, more people started showing up to support their team. Megan Weddle said the craft beers are a fan favorite there.

“It’s exceeded our expectations and just the love and support we’ve gotten in Topeka since being a Lawrence based location,” said Weddle. “It’s just been a really great experience for us.”

Weddle said other businesses in the area told her they’ve been doing well with the Chiefs winning too.