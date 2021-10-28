New style, neighborhood for upcoming Topeka St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Crews will be breaking ground on a new Topeka St. Jude Dream Home during a ceremony Thursday. For the first time this year, the home will be located in the Seaman School District.

The 5th Annual Topeka St. Jude Dream Home will be built at 2310 NW 49th Terrace. It is located in Greenhill Pointe, a new development at the corner of NW 49th Terrace and NW Green Hills Road.

Drippé Homes is building the home again this year. While last year’s home had a midcentury modern style, Lead Designer Brandi Whisler said they are going in a different direction with this year’s dream home.

“This year we really want to do kind of a Tudor revival,” Whisler said. “We’re going to have a really cool exterior that shows that, and then the interior will be some more traditional finishes, but a little more updated styling.”

This year’s Topeka St. Jude Dream Home will feature:

An estimated 2,800 square feet

5 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

3 car garage

Large butler’s pantry and prep kitchen

Tickets go on sale in April 2022 for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT News on June 16, 2022. Only 7,000 tickets will be sold, helping the Topeka community to raise over $3.4 million for the kids of St. Jude in five years.

The 5th Annual Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Groundbreaking Ceremony will be broadcast live on KSNT News at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.