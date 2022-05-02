RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – County commissioners approved a new system on Monday in the fight against mortgage and property fraud.

The service is by a company called Fidlar Technologies. Through it, Riley County residents can sign up and register up to five names. If a document comes to the county with any of those names on it, you will be alerted by either phone or email.

The technology has been around for a while and is being used across the U.S. It’s already used in several Kansas counties, including Shawnee County.

“There’s been a lot of concern of property and mortgage fraud, and we’ve had a lot of inquiries on what we were doing to help prevent that,” said Amy Manges, Riley County Register of Deeds. “Probably about two years ago we started looking into varying different services, and went with Fidlar.”

Manges said Riley County doesn’t necessarily have a problem with property and mortgage fraud, but it’s good to be proactive. She estimates it will take about 30 days to get the program up and running.