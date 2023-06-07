EMPORIA (KSNT) – A new restaurant will be opening its doors soon on the Kansas Turnpike in Emporia.

Taco John’s spokeswoman Tiffany Martinez said in an email that the company’s newest location in Kansas will be opening its doors to the public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8. While the business will only be open for lunch and dinner on opening day, it will open the following day at 6 a.m. with breakfast items as well. This location will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily moving forward from its opening day.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority previously announced the opening of a new Taco John’s and Subway at the Emporia Turnpike Service Area in March. This will be the 16th Taco John’s location in Kansas, according to Martinez.

Taco John’s is known for serving Mexican-style food across 23 states. You can view its full menu online by clicking here.