New technology helps Topeka law enforcement investigations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Attorney and Topeka Police Department are purchasing a Cellabrite Universal Forensic Extraction Device, new technology that will help law enforcement in their investigations.

Once law enforcement obtains a search warrant to look for evidence, the device helps gather evidence by unlocking passwords, converting encrypted information and translating different languages on devices like cell phones.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said that between the two departments, law enforcement sees thousands of phones that have incriminating evidence, but new technological advancements make it difficult to access that information.

“Based on advances in encryption and security from phone companies it’s become increasingly more difficult to get into those phones and access that information,” said Kagay.

The device costs $100,000 and will be paid for by the DA’s office diversion fund and the Topeka Police Department.