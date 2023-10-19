TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority (MTAA) held a town hall meeting to address its upcoming changes at the Philip Billard Airport.

Construction on the new terminal is set to be completed in November. The airport will have a new restaurant, improved office spaces and other amenities. It previously housed the popular Tammy’s Billard Airport Restaurant, but now, that could change.

One tenant, George Kern, who has been flying out of Billard Airport since 1987, shared his motivation for attending the meeting.

“One of the primary reasons for coming this evening was the issue with the restaurant with Tammy’s you know, she’s been there 18 years,” Kern said. “Her restaurant, I’d still like to see that here.”

The MTAA invited tenants to express their comments in a public forum. Some expressed excitement about the changes to come.

Stephen Osborne has been flying out of Billard Airport for nearly 25 years.

“I’m really excited about how many people showed up tonight. they’re obviously very passionate about this community,” Osborne said. “I don’t feel like we had that 20 years go, so this is a really good turning point for the Topeka community.”

The MTAA says there has not been a decision on which restaurant will occupy the new terminal and that the organization is “following standard procedure” regarding the selection process.