TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local airport is looking to add a new restaurant to its terminal, and is asking for your suggestions.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority (MTAA) shared on its website it is on the hunt for qualified restaurants to submit a proposal to open a restaurant at Philip Billard Municipal Airport. Last December, the MTAA announced it was creating a new terminal that began construction in March of 2023. With a new terminal, comes the idea of introducing a new restaurant to the airport.

According to the MTAA request for proposals, the airport is looking for an “experienced restauranteur capable of operating a unique full-service restaurant” in the new terminal. This terminal is equipped with a 1,250 square foot commercial kitchen that can serve up to 80 people. MTAA is prepared to lease out the kitchen and office space that goes along with it, according to the proposal.

In the request for proposals, you can find the rules for submitting a proposal, required content necessary for a proposal, an explanation of how proposals will be evaluated, the proposal questionnaire and artist renderings of the layout of the kitchen.

The deadline for submitting a restaurant proposal is Monday, Sept. 18. To get a copy of the request for proposal, you can visit the office of the MTAA President at 6510 SW Forbes Ave., Ste. 1, or click here to get to the website.