TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new program by the Shawnee County District Attorney is aimed at helping minors facing tobacco charges.

The Tobacco Cessation Program, or TCP, will help minors charged with a first time tobacco offense. TCP is a collaboration between District Judge Darian Dernovish and the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

The program will join other diversion programs offered by Shawnee County.

“The program is really going to help minors in the area not have a marred record by something as simple as a tobacco ticket,” Deputy DA Jason McIlrath said. “They’ll be able to come in and understand the dangers or hazards of smoking or vaping – hopefully get a little education, and have it removed from their record.”

The program aims to offer resources to kids in the area to help them while they’re young and change some behaviors that could impact their future.