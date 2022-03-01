TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Farmers are looking for host families for their players.

The Farmers are a summer collegiate baseball team joining the Mid-Plains League. It’s owned and operated by the same people who run the Sabetha Bravos. The Bravos provide a place for local and international baseball players to gain exposure to US colleges and the MLB. Players have been drafted to the MLB through the Bravos, and the Farmers plan to be the same outlet.

Host families will house a Topeka Farmers player from May 20, 2022- July 30.

Interested hosts can email topekafarmers@gmail.com or text (785) 285-8737.