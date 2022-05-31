TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new local business is looking to help women lose weight and be more healthy.

Merit Weight Loss will officially open on Wednesday, May 31, but the ribbon cutting was held today. The business is owned by two advanced practice registered nurses. Their goal is to help women to become more healthy and lose weight in a welcoming and positive environment.

Merit is designed to have unlimited support and offer a program tailored specifically for your needs.

”I think the other part to this is that we’re going to be there for that accountability and support, that nutritional planning, but also we offer FDA approved medications for weight loss to really help you if you have those symptoms of cravings and hunger or binge eating,” said co-owner Stephanie Sisk. “We can really help you with those things as well.”

People who want to enroll for a scheduled spot online but there is a limited number of spots because of the business’ member-based format. The link to sign up can be found here.