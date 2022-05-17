TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is taking the next step forward to find a new permanent city manager.

The primary duties and responsibilities have been posted online. According to the posting, the city manager can make up to $250,000 annually.

When the former city manager Brent Trout announced his resignation effective December 31 of 2021, Topeka’s former police chief Bill Cochran, with a vote from the Topeka City Council, became the interim city manager.

According to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the city, the campaign is expected to last 45 days, then a governing body will begin to review applications.

The posting for the position comes after the city hosted a public input survey.