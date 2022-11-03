TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County commissioners approved the Shawnee County Health Department to apply for the Greater Topeka Fund.

The health department says this extra funding could range up to $5,000. It will go toward painting a mural on the side of the health department’s main building, located at 2600 SW East Circle Dr. S.

The mural’s theme is “What is public health”, showcasing different sectors that come together to create public healthcare. Leaders say, it will be painted on metal that can attach to the brick building, so the mural can get additions and move with the building if needed.

“There’s a lot of great art in our community, and we’re looking for an opportunity to be a part of that,” said Craig Barnes, Shawnee County Community Outreach and Planning Division Manager. “And then maybe have a foundational piece that we can build on in the future. Really, a great way to showcase what great things are happening in our community as it relates to public health.”

Barnes says they want to start the mural beginning in 2023. The health department is interested in getting community input to best represent everyone in Shawnee County.