New Topeka restaurant ‘785 Kitchen’ serving up takeout, homestyle cooking

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A new restaurant in west Topeka is now open and serving up something special. It’s called 785 Kitchen.

The name of the restaurant is a way to keep the business local by using the official area code in the title. The owner, LaVale Jackson, is a Topeka native, so he wanted to name his restaurant something that reflects the Topeka community.

“I’m pretty proud about the name,” Jackson said. “I like it a lot for sure. I hope everyone else likes it as well because it’s definitely a local thing and if you like local food, local homemade food that your mom would make, definitely come out.”

The “kitchen” part of the restaurant title is also reflected inside the business. Jackson used his savings fund to buy the space after he graduated college. Right now, he’s a one-man show as he works out of the kitchen to whip up homestyle dishes like fried catfish, mac and cheese, greens and other classics.

“You know I’m confident in my cooking and everything like that,” Jackson said. “So taking the opportunity wasn’t a big deal for me. I knew if I brought out the good food then the opportunity would come for me. I am proud of what we are doing now.”

785 Kitchen is currently only offering take out orders, but Jackson’s goal is to eventually transform the business into a dine-in restaurant. He wants this to be the start of a family business that he can pass down for generations to come.