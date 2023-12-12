TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is celebrating the installment of a new water tower south of Lake Sherwood.

The City of Topeka took to social media to share the word that a new water tower is under construction near the intersection of southwest 41st Street and Stutley Road. The new tower is being built to help the city keep up with water demand and is being built across from a nearby tower.

“Section by section, the concrete lift has been growing taller over the last few months,” the City of Topeka said in its social media post. “Crews have framed and poured the eight lift sections, now framing the 9th top cone section. When complete, the lifts and center cone will support the metal bowl that will eventually be placed on top.”

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

This new tower is expected to be finished and in use by January, 2025, according to the City of Topeka. In October, the city also shared on social media that a new water tower was successfully installed to serve the Montara neighborhood. To learn more about what the city does to treat water for the benefit of local residents, check out this YouTube video.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.