The new tower bringing KTKA and Fox 43 KTMJ to Northeast Kansas. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you watch TV using an antenna, you’ll need to rescan for channels Thursday morning to get KTKA (the local ABC affiliate) and Fox 43 KTMJ (the local Fox affiliate.)

It’s necessary as part of a multimillion-dollar tower upgrade by Nexstar Media Group.

(KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek)

The new 1,433-foot tower weighs more than 90 tons. It’s the length of about five football fields. Click here to view a KSNT Spotted Guy gallery that shows the tower going up.