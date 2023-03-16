TOPEKA (KSNT)- Bill Cochran, the creator of Washburn Tech’s new initiative the Public Safety Institute, came on the KSNT 27 News Morning Show to discuss his upcoming training module for local police departments.

This training module is focusing more specifically on recruiting and hiring the best fit for your police department. On the Public Safety Institute’s homepage, it states the goal of this module is to “focus on how to attract the best talent pool with diversity in mind.”

Cochran expanded on his experience working with the Topeka Police Department and how it has been a driving force in creating this initiative. For example, when he was with the department, he worked to form a hiring and recruiting task force to go to college campuses, military bases and other areas to find employees for the department.

“The team would go in there and they were trained on how to sell the department and how to represent the department and those are the things we will be expanding on,” Cochran said.

This module is happening on March 27 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Washburn Tech. If you’re interested in attending the training session, you can sign up by calling the Washburn Institute directly at (785)-383-3892. You can also reach out to Cochran directly via email at william.cochran@washburn.edu.

