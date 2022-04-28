TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tree is set to be planted on the Kansas statehouse grounds in honor of Arbor Day by the City of Topeka.

The new tree will be set in place on Friday, April 29 as part of the national holiday celebrating the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees. The tree will be planted around 10 a.m. by staff members from the City of Topeka’s Forestry Department on the southwest side of the statehouse grounds.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate Arbor Day, and the important role that tree’s play in our lives and community,” said Travis Tenbrink, City of Topeka Forester. “Hopefully we will inspire a few people to get out there and plant a tree of their own.”

Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation at 11:30 a.m. as well, designating Friday, April 29 as Kansas Arbor Day. Members of the Kansas Forest Service, Kansas Arborist Association board members and City of Topeka Forestry Department staff. The Kansas Arbor Day Poster Contest winner, Evelyn Stidham, will also be present. Stidham is a current 5th grade student at Highlands Elementary School in Mission.

The City of Topeka is also celebrating its 36th year as a Tree City USA member. This membership shows Topeka’s commitment to urban forestry and recognizes the importance that trees play in the community.

For the City of Topeka to be recognized as a Tree City USA member, it must meet the following four requirements: