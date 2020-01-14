New turf field at Sunflower Soccer nearly complete

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite delays, the Sunflower Soccer Association is one step closer to debuting its new turf field. The field was originally expected to be completed by the new year. Club director Alex Delaney says work was held up while they waited on personalized, “Topeka Soccer Club” turf to arrive.

Crews spread rubber over the new field Monday. The new turf is being installed through a partnership with the City of Topeka and Visit Topeka. It’s being paid for by the city’s transient guest tax, which is generated through hotel visitor fees.

Delaney says they hope the new field will bring more visitors to the area.

“We feel like we’re the home of soccer in Topeka,” said Delaney. “We want to make sure we have the best facilities and the best options for soccer players in Topeka and to bring people in to Topeka to see how awesome the city is and how much it’s improved.”

Delaney says they are planning a ribbon cutting ceremony when the spring season begins on March 28. Soccer enrollment is open now.