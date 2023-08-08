WICHITA (KSNT) – Newly appointed U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher has marked a new chapter in the state of Kansas’ history.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release that Brubacher was present for an investiture ceremony at the Wichita U.S. Courthouse on Aug. 4, 2023 to become the first woman in the history of the Sunflower State to hold the position of U.S. Attorney. This more formal ceremony followed an earlier swearing in event held on March 10, 2023.

Present for the investiture ceremony was Chief Judge Eric F. Melgren who administered Brubacher’s oath and seven former U.S. attorneys, according to the DOJ. Brubacher thanked fellow partners for joining the USAO as they work to “protect the public in their safety and rights, and uphold the law.”

“Along with expressing my gratitude for the honor of this role, I want to assure the People of the District and this Court that fairness, equality, and impartiality are the guiding principles of the USAO in Kansas,” Brubacher said.

Brubacher is a native of North Newton and received her law degree from Yale. She will lead a staff of 100 lawyers, paralegals and other support professionals who work in three offices associated with the federal courts in Kansas City, Topeka and Wichita.