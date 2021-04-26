New, unique restaurants opening around Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two new restaurants are opening in Topeka.

43 Ten Pizza Co. opened its doors for the first time on Monday. The restaurant features more than pizza, with pool tables, arcade games and more.

It sits between Fairlawn Rd. and Gage Blvd on 21st Street. The restaurant is open and getting used to things, but will eventually hold a grand opening soon. They are open until midnight and will be open until 2 a.m. after the staff gets fully trained.

Jenny’s Pop-Up on the Block is another restaurant opening on May 7 in North Topeka.

It is a rotating restaurant only open on the weekends and the menu changes weekly. It is a grab and go concept, meaning people grab their food and then go enjoy all that NOTO has to offer, especially on First Fridays.

The owner, Jenny Torrence, said the restaurant is a great way to bring different cultures and food into the heart of Topeka.

“I think people are genuinely excited for different types of culture and cuisine to just give it a taste and see,” Torrence said. “You don’t have to go to Africa or Morocco. You can come to Topeka and have some good African cooking.”

Opening day will feature African dishes from “Pearl’s African Cuisine.”