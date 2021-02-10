New walk-up window service eatery opens in Oakland

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’ve driven past the Oakland Community Center, you may have missed a new Topeka eatery that recently opened.

It’s called Rockin’ Robins, located at 2211 NE Sardou Ave. They’re cooking up 1/3 pound burgers, hand-battered pork tenders, fried okra and corn nuggets. The cooks are also making house-made barbecue sauce.

It’s a window-service restaurant. You can either call in your order and pick it up or walk up to their window and order there.

The restaurant has only been open for about two weeks, but they’re already forming relationships with the community.

“We get a lot of locals from the neighborhood that come back several times a week,” said employee Amanda Flower. “We kind of even know them by face and name when they call or come up to the window.”