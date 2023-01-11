TOPEKA (KSNT) – JuliAnn Mazachek will serve as the new president of Washburn University once agreed upon by the board of regents, according to Lori Hutchinson, spokeswoman.

Mazachek spent 30 years at Washburn before spending only a few month as the president of Midwestern State University in Texas, according to Washburn’s alumni foundation. She accepted that position in March.

A Topeka native, Mazachek was vice president of academic affairs at Washburn. She had also served as president of the Washburn University Foundation and Alumni Association, where she’s credited for raising more than $140 million for Washburn.

Mazachek replaces Jerry Farley, who retired after 25 years leading Washburn.