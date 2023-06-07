TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University (WU) officials are set to cut the ribbon on a major project that started two years ago and promised to deliver a new, state-of-the-art law school to Topeka.

Executive Director of Engagement at WU, Sarah Towle, said in a press release that the new WU School of Law will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 21. The building, which covers 65,000 square-feet, is ready to fit the needs of the modern legal curriculum and is equipped with technology to train lawyers who are practice-ready.

Towle said the building hosts appellate and trial courtrooms, an 11,000 square-foot library and a law clinic for students to practice serving the community. The building also honors past historical figures who graduated from Washburn Law: a mural of lawyers who took the Brown v. Board of Education case to the U.S. Supreme Court and an outdoor plaza honoring Kansas Senator Bob Dole.

Towle said the ribbon-cutting ceremony is open to the public and will feature tours of the building once it is finished. The building can be found at 2073 SW Washburn Terr. E. The new school of law cost around $34 million to build with much of the funds coming from donations. Construction on the building started in June 2021. Look below to get a peek of what the building looked like when KSNT 27 News visited it in May.