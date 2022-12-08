TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is working to take care of the waste water in Southwest Topeka.

The Shawnee County Commissioners approved Emcon Incorporated to work on the replacement and rehabilitation of the six pump stations at the Sherwood Wastewater Treatment system. This project will cost close to $4 million which is less than was originally estimated.

These new pump stations will have modern technology to better monitor the pumps. Waste water isn’t a thing most people like to think about, but this upgrade reduces the chance of problems.

“I think it’s good that Shawnee County is spending money on the Sherwood Treatment system because it should minimize the number of problems or issues that occur,” said Curt Niehaus, Shawnee County Public Works Director.

This project will start whenever the contractors get all of the proper materials. Curt said that once the materials are accounted for, this will be a fairly quick project.