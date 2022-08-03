TOPEKA (KSNT) – Look up on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka and you will see new banners welcoming international visitors to the Capitol City.

Bob Ross, with the Greater Topeka Partnership, announced Wednesday afternoon eight new banners will be installed across Kansas Avenue in Downtown Topeka.

The new banners say “Welcome” in eight different languages. The languages include Spanish, English, Arabic, Mandarin, Ukrainian, Hindi, Potawatomi, and German.

“Downtown Topeka is proud to be the front door for the Capitol City of Kansas,” said Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka Inc. “Each year people from around the world visit our city for business, family, and fun. When you visit Downtown Topeka, we want to say welcome in as many languages as possible and ensure everyone realizes our downtown businesses are honored to serve them.”

The new banners will be used year-round, aside from holiday or special event timeframes.

“Topeka and Shawnee County are working every day to show the world that words like equity, opportunity, and inclusion matter here.” said Glenda Washington, Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership “These banners tell people that you belong here. They let people know that this is your downtown also.”