New Wheatfield Village hotel opens to guests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After years in the making, SpringHill Suites in Topeka’s Wheatfield Village has officially opened to guests and is giving people something to do.

General Manager Jessica Miner said this is an exciting addition to the area and is looking forward to working with the other businesses there, such as B&B Theatres, PT’s Coffee and Johnny’s Tavern.

“People who stay with us have the ability just steps away to sit down and enjoy a coffee at PT’s or a movie at B&B,” Miner said. “You don’t have a lot of hotels that have those amenities this close by.”

The hotel features meeting spaces, a pool, fitness center and bar.

Miner encourages people to drop in and check out the hotel, or even plan a staycation there.