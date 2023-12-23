TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re looking for something to do for New Year’s in Topeka, Townsite Tower has got you covered.

This event space will be holding a New Year’s Eve Giving Back Gala in its ballroom to help celebrate the arrival of 2024. Getting in isn’t free however: each ticket costs $100. The majority of these funds will be going toward several local non-profits, according to one of the organizers.

“It’s very important that we do our part to give back, and do our part to be charitable,” said Giving Back Gala organizer Ken Schmanke. “These organizations do wonderful things in our community and they help a lot of people that are in need.”

For more information and to secure your ticket for the event, click here. Formal attire is encouraged with black ties optional. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and follows the schedule below:

Cocktail Social – 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heavy appetizers and live music from KC FLO – 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrations and dance floor

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.