TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans looking for a place to celebrate the New Year can take their pick for parties at several local cities across northeast Kansas.

The majority of parties happening in the local area can be found in Topeka or Manhattan. Events range from kid-friendly to adults only and free to ticketed.

Topeka NYE Parties

The Beacon

Where – 420 SW Ninth Street

When – At 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to 1 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1.

What – Celebrate the New Year at The Beacon’s tropical-themed party. This will include dancing, drinks, snacks, a photo booth and a champagne toast. Guests are encouraged to wear tropical-themed attire.

Sk8away

Where – 815 SE Fairlawn Road

When – At 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to 1 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1.

What – Sk8away is helping Topekans celebrate the New Year with an event that includes skating, pizza, soda and other party favors.

Cost – $25 per person

Gayle’s

Where – 600 NW Paramore Street

When – At 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to 2 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1.

What – Pop some champagne at Gayle’s New Year’s Eve Bash in Topeka. Guests will get to enjoy live music, party favors, champagne at midnight and complimentary biscuits and gravy.

Cost – $10 at the door or you can call ahead to reserve your spot by dialing 785-232-5511.

Happy Basset Barrel House

Where – 510 SW 49th Street

When – At 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31.

What – This ticketed event will give New Year’s Eve partiers a variety of menu options for dinner, two drink tickets, party favors, fireworks, a bonfire, photo booth and champagne toast at midnight.

Townsite Towers

Where – 534 S Kansas Avenue

When – At 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1.

What – This fundraiser is a formal New Year’s Eve party in downtown Topeka. Appetizers, a cocktail social and a dance floor are offered to attendees.

Cost – $100

Stormont Vail Events Center

Where – 1 Expocentre Drive

When – At 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to 10 p.m.

What – The PRCA New Year’s Eve Xtreme Bulls is returning to Topeka for 2023. This event features bull riders from across the country competing in the Landon Arena.

Cost – Tickets start at $31

Spawn Inn

Where – 733 S. Kansas Avenue

When – At 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to 2 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1.

What – Spawn Inn is hosting its Y2K New Year’s Eve Party in downtown Topeka, encouraging attendees “to party like it’s 1999.” There will be drink specials, champagne, throwback tunes and games from the 1990’s and 2000’s eras.

Philip Billard VFW Post #1650

Where – 3110 SW Huntoon Street

When – At 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1.

What – This ticketed event comes with snacks and party favors for attendees.

Cost – $25 for tickets at the door and $20 for tickets purchased in advance

Leap Trampoline Entertainment

Where – 2925 SW 37th Street

When – At 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to midnight.

What – Leap is hosting a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza featuring a balloon drop and toast at midnight along with discounts on bowling, a selfie photo wall, pizza and drinks and party favors.

Cost – $25 per person.

Sky Zone

Where – 1801 SW Wanamaker Road

When – At 10 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to 6 p.m.

What – This family event is keyed towards kids looking to celebrate the New Year at a reasonable hour. A GLOW balloon drop will be held at noon followed by contests, prizes and other deals for the rest of the day.

Bonkers

Where – 5515 SW 21st Street

When – At 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to 1 p.m.

What – Bonkers will be hosting a Tie Dye Disco Party to celebrate the New Year.

Cost – $25 tickets will give guests access to popcorn, drinks, maze pass, a disco dance party and balloon drop at noon, 60 play credits and a chance to die their own t-shirts.

Manhattan NYE Parties

Manhattan Entertainment Co.

Where – 3236 Kimball Avenue

When – At 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 till 1 a.m., Monday, Jan, 1.

What – All are welcome to attend this pajama party in the Little Apple. Will include a champagne toast at midnight. Only those who are aged 21 or over are invited.

Cost – Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Finn’s Pub

Where – 317 Poyntz Avenue

When – At 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31.

What – Music will be provided by a DJ and the band ‘The Box Turtles’ followed by a champagne toast at midnight.

Bottlecaps

Where – 3043 Anderson Avenue

When – At 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to midnight.

What – Guests of Bottlecaps sports bar are encouraged to turn out for its New Year’s party by wearing whatever they feel comfortable in and playing games all night long. Prizes will be given away throughout the evening until the end of the party.

Flint Hill’s Discovery Center

Where – 315 S. Third Street

When – At 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 to 8:30 p.m.

What – This family-friendly New Year’s party will feature lots of fun events along with food, music and a balloon drop for children at 8 p.m. Every child in attendance must be accompanied by an adult.

Cost – Tickets range from $18 to $24 are required for entry to this event.

RC McGraws

Where – 2307 Tuttle Creek Boulevard

When – At 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31.

What – RC McGraws is hosting the band “Mother’s Worry” who will be playing songs from classic bands like “Bon Jovi,” “Journey” and “Poison” for New Year’s Eve.

Cost – $10 at the door and includes appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight.

Other NYE Parties in NE Kansas

The Silo Wedding and Event Center – Meriden

Where – 6787 Anderson Road

When – At 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1.

What – Guests are invited to the party in Meriden with music provided by “Undercover – An 80s Experience.” The experience comes courtesy of Jeff West junior parents who are raising money for Jeff West juniors and seniors for their after prom celebrations.

D’z Lounge – Junction City

Where – 714 North Washington Street

When – At 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31.

What – New Year’s celebration featuring drink specials and karoake. Black ties are optional.

