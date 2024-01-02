WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol released its New Year’s weekend report on Tuesday.

The reporting period ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

One person was killed in a non-DUI-related crash, which happened on Dec. 30 in Lyon County. That’s three less fatal crashes than in 2023 and two less than 2022.

In total, the KHP made 29 DUI arrests, up from 22 in 2023 and 11 in 2022. The patrol said 717 speeding tickets were given out, which is up from 567 in 2023 and 409 in 2022.

You can view the entire report from the KHP below.

Enforcement Data 2022 2023 2024 DUI Arrests 11 22 29 Speed Citations 490 567 717 Speed Warnings 409 439 476 Safety Belt Citations 30 47 39 Safety Belt Warnings4 4 9 3 Safety Belt Teen Citations 2 3 5 Safety Belt Teen Warnings 0 0 1 Child Restraint Citations 8 10 19 Motorist Assist 648 517 504