TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Sarah Elsen, the newest director with Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas, joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak some about herself and why she accepted this position.

Elsen discusses her own personal history with childcare, as she shared stories of when she was younger and her mother was operating a childcare program at their home. She said that still to this day, she has relationships with a lot of the kids her mother watched, as they got close spending time with one another during their childhood.

These experiences, as well as others, gave Elsen a passion for improving childcare across the board. Hence, the position with Childcare Aware.

To hear more about what she had to say, you can watch the full interview above.