Newly unveiled Kansas Children’s Discovery Center exhibit is all the buzz

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s a new exhibit at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka and it’s all the buzz. Friday was the grand opening of the “Discover Bee” exhibit.

The Discovery Center’s President Dene Mosier said it’s a chance for families to learn all about bees and how beneficial they are to the environment, without having to get up close and personal to any real bees.

“They can work at a honey stand. They can learn about pollination and that process. They can be an entomologist at our bee-ology station. They can investigate our hollowed out trees, spend time dressing up as a bee,” Mosier said.

If you want to check out the new exhibit and see what all the buzz is about, it’ll be at 4400 SW 10th Avenue until September 5. To learn more about KCDC, fly to this link.