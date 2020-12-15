Newman Regional Health receiving first round of vaccines

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia’s Newman Regional Health is one of the five hospitals in Kansas to receive the first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Employees at the hospital will be vaccinated in order of risk. Officials said workers have been organized into different risk groups based on the amount of direct contact doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have with coronavirus patients.

A spokesperson for the hospital told KSNT News that it is unclear when the vaccines will arrive.

The first vaccination in Kansas was given to a nurse in Wichita on Monday. Ascension Via Christi in Wichita has already started vaccinating workers against the coronavirus.

Intensive care nurse Kristen Garrett and four of her colleagues were given the COVID-19 vaccine Monday at 11:12 a.m.

“Definitely hope and relief. Hopefully, that this will work for the frontline workers and everybody else, the general public eventually,” said Garrett. “I think we all deserve some relief from what’s going on emotionally and physically with everybody, and I see this as having hope I guess.”

Garrett said it’s been both physically and emotionally tough working during the pandemic.