Newman Regional Health to allow up to two visitors per person

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Newman Regional Health started allowing patients to have up to two visitors per person Monday.
Guests are able to visit patients between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. with the following limitations and regulations:
- Visitors must be screened upon entry.
- Visitors under 18 are not allowed.
- Visitors must sign in and out, and will be issued a visitation pass.
- Visitors are advised to stay within the patient’s room when possible.
- Visitors can only be selected by the patient or the patient’s designated decision maker.
- Masks must be worn at all times.
- Symptomatic people are not allowed visitation unless the the patient is at end-of-life.
- In symptomatic cases for end-of-life visits, the visitor must come alone and is required to wear a procedure mask at all times.
Visitors are not allowed to attend outpatient appointments at this time unless they are accompanying a minor or patient with needed assistance, according to a hospital PIO.
