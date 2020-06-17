Newman Regional Health to allow up to two visitors per person

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Newman Regional Health started allowing patients to have up to two visitors per person Monday.

Guests are able to visit patients between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. with the following limitations and regulations:

Visitors must be screened upon entry.

Visitors under 18 are not allowed.

Visitors must sign in and out, and will be issued a visitation pass.

Visitors are advised to stay within the patient’s room when possible.

Visitors can only be selected by the patient or the patient’s designated decision maker.

Masks must be worn at all times.

Symptomatic people are not allowed visitation unless the the patient is at end-of-life. In symptomatic cases for end-of-life visits, the visitor must come alone and is required to wear a procedure mask at all times.



Visitors are not allowed to attend outpatient appointments at this time unless they are accompanying a minor or patient with needed assistance, according to a hospital PIO.

For more information on rules and guidelines for hospital visitation, click here.