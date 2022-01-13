Newton woman dies of self-inflicted gunshot during Lyon County traffic stop

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Newton woman is dead and two children are in protective custody after a traffic stop on West U.S. 50 and Road F in Lyon County around 10:36 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to a written release from Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh, Megan Triplett, 33, of Newton was found dead in a vehicle being driven by Mario Solis, 28.

According to deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50, west of Emporia in an attempt to locate a vehicle headed towards Emporia, to check the welfare of two adults and two small children.

Deputies stopped the vehicle in the 600 block of US Highway 50.

The driver, Solis, got out of the vehicle, and according to authorities, deputies heard a sound from inside the vehicle.

In a statement to the media, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported Megan Triplett, 33 years old of Newton, died on the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mario Solis, 28 years old of Newton, was arrested for possession of marijuana and other traffic

related charges.

The two small children were unharmed and taken into protective custody.