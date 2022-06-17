TOPEKA (KSNT) – With 200 television stations, including KSNT and KTMJ in Topeka, in 116 markets, Nexstar represents America’s largest local television company.

In 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook, established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.” Every year during the third week of June, employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 markets volunteer with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in local communities.

Today is our company’s annual day of giving back. We have one group helping @kansasja prepare kits used in the classroom. #NexstarNation #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/iKqmsdd0Dt — Jesse Fray (@jessefray) June 17, 2022

This year KSNT has picked several projects. One is a big clean-up effort with the Topeka Zoo, another is a project with Junior Achievement to package backpacks for young people. Other projects you might see KSNT 27 News personalities at include Harvesters and Ronald McDonald House Charities.