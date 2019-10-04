Next hearing set for Holton man accused of killing dad

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bohnennkemper derrick g_1537287008086.jpg.jpg

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Holton man accused of killing his father in Sept. 2018 is still awaiting trial.

Derrick Bohnenkemper, 49, is accused of shooting and killing his dad, Gaylen Bohnenkemper , 73.

Derrick’s mother was able to escape from a window while Derrick tried to break into the room she was in.

The Jackson County Attorney said that repeated mental evaluations are preventing his case from going before a jury. His attorneys requested an evaluation to find out if Bohnenkemper is competent to stand trial.

His next hearing is set for Nov. 7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories