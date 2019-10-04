Next hearing set for Holton man accused of killing dad

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Holton man accused of killing his father in Sept. 2018 is still awaiting trial.

Derrick Bohnenkemper, 49, is accused of shooting and killing his dad, Gaylen Bohnenkemper , 73.

Derrick’s mother was able to escape from a window while Derrick tried to break into the room she was in.

The Jackson County Attorney said that repeated mental evaluations are preventing his case from going before a jury. His attorneys requested an evaluation to find out if Bohnenkemper is competent to stand trial.

His next hearing is set for Nov. 7.