KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to NFL teams, including the Chiefs on Friday announcing that clubs can reopen team facilitates on Tuesday if permitted by state and local regulations. However, no member of the coaching staff will be able to return on the 19th. Players will not be permitted into team facilities unless they are undergoing medical treatment.

Team facilities have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.