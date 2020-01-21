Night to Shine offering free dresses, formal wear ahead of event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The organizers of the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine in Topeka are offering their guests a prom without the price tag. Grace Community Church has hosted the free prom for teens and young adults with special needs for the past three years.

Thursday night they are throwing a dress drive. Anyone with a ticket to Night to Shine can come to the church and pick up a dress and other formal wear for free.

The dress drive is Thursday starting at 6 pm at Grace Community Church at 4300 SW Burlingame Road in Topeka.

Organizers say they have all the donations they need but they are looking for volunteers for the Night to Shine. The volunteers will serve as buddies for the people going to prom. Click here to become a volunteer.

Night to Shine is February 7 from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Ramada Downtown at 420 SE 6th Avenue in Topeka.