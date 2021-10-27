Nightmare Circus opening in the tunnels of Stormont Vail Events Center Wednesday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nightmare Circus is opening at the Stormont Vail Events Center Wednesday night. The new haunted experience is located in the backstage tunnels of Landon Arena.

The event tells the horrifying story of a circus gone wrong. Adam Jenks, the owner of Jinxed Productions, designed the new attraction. He said designing an indoor experience was a fun, new challenge.

“I like to design infinity because I have the sky to deal with while here we have a ceiling,” Jenks said. “It brings everything down. It makes it more intimate and actually more terrifying and more scary.”

Nightmare Circus is 3,800 square feet and Jenks said it will take 10 to 15 minutes to walk through. Unlike some other haunted experiences, Jenks said Nightmare Circus is largely actor-driven.

“I’ve created lots of spaces for the actors to interact with the guests,” Jenks said. “If one of the actors gets you in one spot most assuredly they are going to get you in another spot too. They have lots of opportunities for scares.”

Along with the haunted experience, there will be food trucks, drinks, and scary movies playing Landon Arena. Nightmare Circus will be open from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 or skip the line for $20.