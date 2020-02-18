Nine-month long boil water advisory lifted for City of Ozawkie

OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced it’s rescinded a 9-month long boil water advisory on Tuesday. The advisory was issued on May 11, 2019 due to a flooded well.

People of Ozawkie had to get their drinking water from bottles or from a tank of water brought to the middle of the town.

KDHE said the latest laboratory testing samples collected don’t show any evidence of contamination. The department also said all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed to be resolved.