Nine new coronavirus cases reported, consistent with the two week average, Riley County health officials say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County health officials are reporting nine new positive cases of coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

The new cases now bring the county total to 242 positive cases of the virus with 107 recoveries and three deaths in Riley County. Health officials also reported in the news releases that the number of new cases per day has been consistent with their two week daily increase rate.

For a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories